Woman Stole Ambulance in Broward, Crashed Twice Before Being Taken Into Custody: BSO

A woman stole an ambulance and crashed it twice before she was taken into custody in Broward County Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident began shortly after 1 p.m. when the woman stole the private ambulance in the area of University Drive and McNab Road in Tamarac, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

An employee of the ambulance company had been inside at the time it was stolen but was able to get out of the ambulance.

Deputies responded and began trying to locate the ambulance, which was involved in a hit-and-run crash at McNab and Pine Island Road, officials said.

No one was hurt in the crash.

A short time later, the ambulance crashed into a tree in the 4000 block of Hiatus Road in Sunrise.

The woman is believed to have gotten out of the moving ambulance before it hit the tree, officials said.

Deputies were eventually able to take the woman into custody, and she was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.

Officials haven't released the woman's identity or said what charges she may face.

An investigation was ongoing.

