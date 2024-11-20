Woman struck and killed by private school bus in Sweetwater: Police

Police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a private school bus in Sweetwater Wednesday morning.
The incident happened in the area of Southwest 2nd Street and 109th Avenue.
Aerial footage showed the woman's body covered by a yellow tarp in the roadway next to the bus. Her identity hasn't been released.
Miami-Dade Police officials said the bus stayed at the scene and homicide detectives were responding to investigate.
Traffic was being blocked on Southwest 109th Avenue while
