Miami-Dade County

Woman struck and killed by private school bus in Sweetwater: Police

The incident happened in the area of Southwest 2nd Street and 109th Avenue

By NBC6

Police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a private school bus in Sweetwater Wednesday morning.

The incident happened in the area of Southwest 2nd Street and 109th Avenue.

Aerial footage showed the woman's body covered by a yellow tarp in the roadway next to the bus. Her identity hasn't been released.

Miami-Dade Police officials said the bus stayed at the scene and homicide detectives were responding to investigate.

Traffic was being blocked on Southwest 109th Avenue while

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

