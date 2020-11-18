Miami Beach

Woman's Body Found Near Shoreline on Miami Beach

NBC 6

Police are investigating after a woman's body was found on Miami Beach Wednesday morning.

Miami Beach Police officials said the discovery was made on the beach near 79th Street after they received a 911 call around 6:30 a.m. of a possible body in the water.

Footage showed police and fire rescue crews at the scene, where the body was covered and removed by first responders.

Detectives responded to assist with the death investigation, officials said.

No other information was immediately known.

