Florida Worker Dies After Being Struck by Falling Electrical Panel

Bystanders started CPR on the man by the time first responders arrived

By Associated Press

A man was killed when falling electrical panel cabinet hit him in the head Wednesday night in an industrial area near Orlando, fire rescue officials said.

The worker, who was estimated to be in his 20s, was inside a modular trailer moving large electrical panels when one fell and hit him, said Orange County Fire Rescue spokesman Mike Jachles.

Bystanders started CPR on the man by the time first responders arrived, Jachles said. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Officials have not released the man's name or any other information about the incident.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

