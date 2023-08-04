Worker dies after suffering fall at Port Everglades: Broward Sheriff's Office

Authorities are investigating the death of a worker who suffered a fall at Port Everglades Friday.

Deputies and fire rescue crews responded just after 11:20 a.m. after receiving a report of a worker who fell at a cement terminal at the port, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

The man, whose identity wasn't released, was found dead inside some machinery, officials said.

Crews were working to recover the man's remains.

Detectives responded and are investigating.

