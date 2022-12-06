Worker Dies From Injuries in Crane Collapse on I-95 in Broward: FHP

One of the two workers who was hospitalized after a crane collapse on Interstate 95 in Broward County Monday has died, officials said.

The worker, whose identity hasn't been released, died from his injuries suffered in the incident, Florida Highway Patrol officials said Tuesday.

The other worker remained hospitalized in stable condition, officials said.

The incident happened around 10:45 a.m. Monday at a construction zone on the highway near Broward Boulevard.

Footage showed a large concrete pillar broken and on the ground across the highway and a tall piece of equipment overturned.

Officials said the ground gave way under a crane that was driving pilings into the ground as part of a road construction project.

When the ground gave way, the crane shifted, resulting in the piling falling on top of an orange bucket lift.

The two men were in the bucket and fell about 30 feet, officials said.

The incident caused all southbound lanes of the highway in the area to be shut down for hours.

FHP officials are investigating the incident.