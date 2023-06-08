Caught on camera: Wynwood business owner randomly beaten by man with bat

Disturbing surveillance video shows a Miami business owner being attacked in broad daylight by a man who randomly beat him up with a bat.

Alex Montanez, the owner of Wynwood's Organic Food Kings, was waiting to go to a Miami Heat game last month and ended up in the hospital instead.

The 39-year-old was in the restaurant's parking lot when he was approached by an unknown man, who just started swinging.

"I don't know why," he said. "I’ve never seen that guy. I don't owe anybody anything. I do a lot of things for the community."

Montanez still can’t figure out who or why anybody would attack him in the middle of the day.

The business owner is a convicted felon who employs other convicted felons who struggle to get jobs.

"A lot of people that know us know that we give second chances to convicted felons or parolees, people that can’t get a job anywhere in society," he said.

When the attack happened, Montanez was waiting for an Uber to take him to the Heat game. The man hit him 10 times.

"It lasted about 3-5 minutes," he said. "I want to say it seemed like a lifetime, to be honest."

Montanez said he was scared for his life.

"This is gonna be the last time that I come home to my family," he said. "Everything flashed in front of my eyes."

Montanez ended up with a fractured rib, a broken shoulder, a concussion and bumps and bruises all over his body.

"I'm not even mad, I'm disappointed," he said. "I want the guy to be caught just because it's hard when there’s someone out there trying to harm you and you don't know why."

Anyone with information on the crime should call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.