XXXTentacion Murder Trial Entering Final Phase as Closing Arguments Begin

One month after the trial of three men accused of murdering rapper XXXTentacion began, closing arguments started Tuesday inside a Broward County courthouse.

Dedrick Williams, 26, Trayvon Newsome, 24, and Michael Boatwright, 28, are charged with the robbery and murder. A fourth defendant, Robert Allen, 25, has already pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and testified for the prosecution against the other three.

Broward Sheriff's Office Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams, Trayvon Newsome

All three men on trial could all receive life sentences if convicted of first-degree murder.

A Broward County Associate Medical Examiner and a firearms expert with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office testified in February, detailing the wounds XXXTentacion suffered when he was gunned down outside Riva Motorsports near Deerfield Beach in 2018.

The examiner testified the rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy, was struck three times in the neck, each wound just centimeters apart. The jury saw photos of the wounds, and the judge asked the photos not be turned toward the public.

“Three separate bullets. Was there an exit wound on wound A for Mr. Onfroy?” asked Pascale Achille, the Assistant State Prosecutor.

“No,” answered Boiko. This means a projectile remained inside Onfroy, according to Boiko's testimony.

A firearms expert with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office testified that all three bullets came from the same weapon.

“The three bullets were fired by the same unknown 22-long rifle caliber firearm,” said William Ruiz Fontanez.

The judge said the trial is moving ahead of schedule and could wrap up by mid-March, initial estimates put the trial running until March 31st.

Last month, a judge ruled that rapper Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, won't have to appear for a deposition because there's no evidence of his involvement in XXXTentacion's killing.

An attorney for Williams had tried to get Drake to appear at a deposition pre-trial, something the "Nice for What" rapper avoided. Defense attorney Mauricio Padilla cited an Instagram post from XXXTentacion in which he claimed, "If anyone tries to kill me it was @champagnepapi [Drake]. I’m snitching RN.” However, the post was quickly deleted and XXXTentacion later retracted that, claiming his account had been hacked.