shooting

Four students were wounded in a drive-by shooting outside an Atlanta high school, officials say

Shortly after dismissal, shots were fired from an unknown vehicle

By The Associated Press

Close-up of the red lights on top of a police vehicle. Night time. Blurring.
Getty Images (File)

Four students were shot and wounded Wednesday afternoon outside an Atlanta high school, officials said.

Shortly after dismissal, shots were fired from an unknown vehicle, striking four students in the parking lot of Benjamin E. Mays High School, Atlanta Public Schools said in a news release.

Police and fire rescue responded immediately, officials said. The victims were taken to a nearby hospital, and the injuries weren't considered life-threatening.

No other injuries were reported.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

No arrests were immediately reported. The shooting was being investigated.

All after-school activities were canceled.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

shooting
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us