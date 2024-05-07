Authorities recovered the body of the sixth person who was missing after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge more than a month ago, the Key Bridge Response Unified Command announced Tuesday afternoon.

Salvage teams located the body of José Mynor López, 37, of Baltimore and contacted Maryland State Police, who responded along with Maryland Transportation Authority police and the FBI to recover the body.

Six members of a roadwork crew plunged to their deaths on March 26 when a container ship lost power and crashed into one of the bridge’s supporting columns. They were all Latino immigrants who came to the United States from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

“With heavy hearts, today marks a significant milestone in our recovery efforts and providing closure to the loved ones of the six workers who lost their lives in this tragic event,” Maryland State Police Superintendent Roland Butler said in a statement. “As we mourn with the families, we honor the memory of José Mynor López, Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval, Carlos Daniel Hernandez Estrella, and Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez.”

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The Dali container ship has been stationary amid the wreckage since the collapse, but crews plan to refloat and remove the ship, allowing more maritime traffic to resume through Baltimore’s port.