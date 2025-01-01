A driver in a pickup truck who officials said was “hell-bent on carnage” sped through a crowd of pedestrians in New Orleans’ bustling French Quarter district, killing 10 and injuring 30 in an act being investigated as a potential New Year’s Day terrorist attack.

The attack occurred around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday along Bourbon Street, with crowds in the city ballooning in anticipation for the Sugar Bowl — a quarterfinal contest between Georgia and Notre Dame as part of the newly-expanded College Football Playoff.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“He was hell-bent on creating the carnage and the damage that he did,” said Police Commissioner Anne Kirkpatrick. She said police officers would work to ensure safety at the Sugar Bowl, indicating that the game would go on as scheduled.

“It was very intentional behavior. This man was trying to run over as many people as he could,” Kirkpatrick said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

Officials did not immediately provide an update on the status of the driver, whether there was an ongoing threat to the public or offer a suspected motive in the fatal incident at the city's famed Canal and Bourbon Street early Wednesday.

A federal law enforcement official has told NBC News that the suspect is believed to be dead.

Kirkpatrick said police officers would work to ensure safety at the Sugar Bowl, indicating that the game would go on as scheduled. It is set to kickoff at 7:45 p.m. local time at the nearby Superdome.

Alethea Duncan, an assistant special agent in charge of the FBI’s New Orleans field office, said officials were investigating the discovery of at least one suspected improvised explosive device at the scene.

NOLA Ready, the city's emergency preparedness department, said the injured had been taken to five local hospitals.

Two police officers who were shot after the driver emerged from the truck are in stable condition, Kirkpatrick said.

The White House said President Joe Biden has been briefed.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry called the incident a "horrific act of violence" in a post on X and said he was praying for the victims.

Officials said earlier that they expected the city to be busy as locals and visitors rang in the new year. New Orleans Police Department said it would be staffed at 100% and would draft in another 300 officers to help keep the peace.