Man stabs pit bull to death in Central Park after argument between dog walkers

The seriously injured dog was transported to a local animal clinic, where he was euthanized after the stabbing Saturday evening, police said

A man stabbed a pit bull to death following a quarrel with the dog's owner in New York City's Central Park, officials said.

The seriously injured dog was transported to a local animal clinic, where he was euthanized after the stabbing Saturday evening, police said.

According to the New York Daily News, an argument broke out between the man and the woman when the assailant's unleashed dog began biting at the woman's pit bull. As she tried to separate the dogs, the man pulled out a switchblade and stabbed the pit bull mix.

No arrests were made as of Sunday. An investigation was ongoing.

