Evacuations Ordered as Massive Fire at Indiana Recycling Plant Emits Toxic Smoke

A large industrial fire in an Indiana city near the Ohio border sent massive clouds of black smoke into the sky and prompted authorities to urge people to evacuate Tuesday.

The fire, which was still burning Wednesday morning, occurred at a former factory site in Richmond, 70 miles east of Indianapolis, that lately had been used to store plastics and other materials for recycling or resale, Mayor Dave Snow said. Indiana State Fire Marshal Steve Jones said the fire can be expected to burn for days.

“They were under a city order to clean up and remediate that site,” Snow told The Associated Press. “We knew that was a fire hazard the way they were storing materials.”

Snow described it as a “serious, large-scale fire" that apparently started in a tractor-trailer parked onsite and spread quickly. The cause was not immediately known.

“This is an indoor and outdoor storage facility — very, very large,” the mayor said.

There were no reports of injuries. But hundreds of people living within a half-mile of the fire were told to leave. People outside that radius who live downwind of the fire were advised to keep windows closed and pets inside.

Richmond school were set to be closed Wednesday amid concerns of the toxic smoke, according to NBC affiliate WTHR.

"The smoke is definitely toxic," Jones said. "So we've put in an evacuation within a half-mile, I believe is what it is, and so we don't want the residents in the smoke. And as the wind changes, we may change the direction of the evacuations. Other than that, especially, elderly people that have difficulty breathing should stay inside or temporarily move out of the area."

Wind from the west blew black smoke across the state border into Ohio.

Bethesda Worship Center in Richmond offered temporary shelter for people forced out of their homes, while other agencies were trying to arrange hotel rooms if necessary, Pastor Ken Harris said.

Snow said state and federal regulators were at the scene to assess air quality and other environmental impacts.

Richmond has a population of 35,000.