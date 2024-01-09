travel

Marijuana-filled diaper and Naruto throwing knives among items passengers tried to sneak onto planes in 2023

The items, collected from ten U.S. airports, made the TSA's list of the "best catches" of 2023

By NBC News

An explosive hidden inside an energy drink can and a knife inside a prosthetic foot were two of the most bizarre items Transportation Security Administration officials discovered last year.

Each year, the agency releases its annual list of the Top-10 "best catches."

It started doing so in 2016, when it included a full-sized movie prop corpse, a Hello Kitty pistol and a golden hand grenade.

No. 2 on last year's list was marijuana concealed inside an adult diaper. The discovery was made because a checkpoint scanner at LaGuardia Airport in New York was alarmed about a woman's groin, according to TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein.

"The woman had stashed pot in her adult diaper in an effort to conceal the marijuana from TSA and from her traveling companion—her mom!" Farbstein said in a statement Tuesday. "She told officials that she didn’t want her mother to find out that she was packing the pot."

That wasn't the first time TSA agents discovered prohibited items in a diaper at LaGuardia. In December, Farbstein said in a post on X that 17 bullets were found in an otherwise clean disposable diaper carried by a man from Arkansas.

