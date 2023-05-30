Marines and Group of Teens Brawl on California Pier Over Memorial Day Weekend, Officials Say

Deputies in Southern California said they are investigating a fight over Memorial Day weekend that involved several Marines and numerous juveniles and young adults.

The altercation, partly captured on cell phone video and shared on social media, happened Friday at the San Clemente Pier, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said in an Instagram statement. The department did not immediately provide details on what happened.

In the video, a male who appears to be a teenager punches a man in the back of the head. The man turns around and charges at the teen. During the scuffle, several other people surround and hit the man. People can be heard shouting "get his a--" and "get that f-----."

The fight is eventually broken up after a man and woman intervene.

