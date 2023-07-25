mountain lions

Nebraska officials search for mountain lion spotted on home security video

A mountain lion found within the limits of a municipality “will be killed if it can safely be done, to ensure public safety," according to officials

Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

A search is underway in Omaha, Nebraska, for a mountain lion who was spotted by a home security camera roaming around a residential area on Monday, officials said. 

The mountain lion was recorded wandering by a home in southwest Omaha at around 4:15 a.m. local time (5:15 a.m. ET), the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said in a news release.

Law enforcement and wildlife professionals from the commission launched a search, but have so far been unable to locate the mountain lion, it said.

According to the Game and Parks’ Mountain Lion Response Plan, a mountain lion found within the limits of a municipality "will be killed if it can safely be done, to ensure public safety."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The commission noted in its news release that mountain lion attacks are rare, however.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com 

This article tagged under:

mountain lionsNebraska
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us