New Taliban Head of Security for Kabul is Wanted by U.S. as Terrorist

The Taliban’s new self-proclaimed chief of security in Kabul is someone who was designated a terrorist by the U.S. government 10 years ago and is subject to a $5 million reward for information leading to his capture.

Khalil Ur-Rahman Haqqani told al Jazeera in an interview published Sunday that the Taliban was working to restore order in Afghanistan.

"If we can defeat superpowers, surely we can provide safety to the Afghan people," he said.

Those assurances were called into question by what a Pentagon spokesman called a "complex" bombing attack outside Kabul airport Thursday that caused an undetermined number of American and Afghan casualties.

