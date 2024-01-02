Nutramigen baby formula powder recalled for possible bacterial contamination

What to Know The potentially impacted batches of Nutramigen Powder, a formula powder for babies with cow's milk allergies, were produced in June.

According to the FDA, the formula batches may have been contaminated with cronobacter, a bacteria that "can cause severe, life-threatening infections (sepsis) or meningitis (an inflammation of the membranes that protect the brain and spine)."

The company said the potentially affected products were distributed nationwide and have likely already been consumed, but parents should check their cans just to be sure.

Reckitt Benckiser's Mead Johnson Nutrition is recalling some batches of Nutramigen baby formula powder due to possible bacterial contamination that could lead to serious infections, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

An FDA notice published Sunday said the potentially impacted batches of Nutramigen Powder, a formula powder for babies with cow's milk allergies, were produced in June and distributed nationwide throughout the summer and have likely already been consumed.

According to the FDA, the formula batches may have been contaminated with cronobacter, a bacteria that "can cause severe, life-threatening infections (sepsis) or meningitis (an inflammation of the membranes that protect the brain and spine)."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The notice lists the possible symptoms of sepsis and meningitis as: poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice, grunting breaths and abnormal movements. Cronobacter infection may also cause bowel damage and may spread through the blood to other parts of the body, the FDA says.

The company said no "illnesses or adverse events" have been reported yet but urged consumers who have purchased Nutramigen to check the bottom of the can to see if they have one of the possibly contaminated batches.

The affected batch numbers and corresponding sizes are:

ZL3FHG, 12.6 oz cans

ZL3FMH, 12.6 oz cans

ZL3FPE, 12.6 oz cans

ZL3FQD, 12.6 oz cans

ZL3FRW, 19.8 oz cans

ZL3FXJ, 12.6 oz cans

The products have a UPC Code of 300871239418 or 300871239456 and “Use By Date” of “1 Jan 2025”.

Consumers with questions or concerns should consult with their pediatrician and can contact the company anytime by phone at 866-534-9986 or by email at consumer.relations@rb.com.