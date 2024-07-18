2024 RNC Milwaukee
Live updates: Biden won't bow to Democratic pressure while Trump prepares for RNC speech

Trump told the Washington Examiner that he had rewritten his acceptance speech in the wake of the Saturday shooting.

  • Donald Trump will take the stage at the Republican National Convention Thursday night to accept the nomination of a party that has been remade in his image.
  • Trump's wife Melania and daughter Ivanka, who both spoke at the previous two conventions, are expected to attend but not expected to speak this time.
  • Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is facing mounting pressure from the highest levels of the Democratic party to reconsider his election bid.

The Republican National Convention culminates Thursday with former President Donald Trump addressing the audience to accept the party's presidential nomination in prime time before thousands of supporters at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

How he approaches the speech in light of his injury at Saturday's assassination attempt will be closely watched.

2024 RNC Milwaukee
