Congressman victim of armed carjacking in DC

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) was not hurt when carjackers made off with his car at K Street and New Jersey Avenue SE

By Tom Lynch and Briana Trujillo

A congressman was the victim of an armed carjacking in Navy Yard in Southeast D.C. on Monday night, his chief of staff confirmed. 

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) was not hurt when carjackers made off with his white Honda CHR at K Street and New Jersey Avenue SE in Navy Yard just before 9:30 p.m.

In a statement, Cuellar's Chief of Staff Jacob Hochberg said:

“As Congressman Cuellar was parking his car this evening, 3 armed assailants approached the Congressman and stole his vehicle. Luckily, he was not harmed and is working with local law enforcement. Thank you to Metro PD and Capitol Police for their swift action and for recovering the Congressman’s vehicle.”

Law enforcement sources told News4 that Cuellar's car was recovered in the 2600 block of Douglass Road SE in Anacostia.

Police are looking for three arrests in the carjacking, but no arrests have been made.

In a statement, U.S. Capitol Police said:

"DC’s Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an armed carjacking that happened around 9:30 p.m. in DC’s Navy Yard neighborhood. The victim has been identified as a Member of Congress, so the USCP has investigators working with MPD on this case. Injuries were not reported. Detectives are working to track down the suspects."

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

