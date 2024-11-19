Just six months after moving into their dream home in Camarillo, the Arias family watched as everything they had burned to the ground.

Little was left standing of the property Jerry and Yuliana Arias worked so hard to purchase.

Both raised in Oxnard, the couple hoped to raise their three young children as they remodeled the house.

“It was supposed to be our dream home – our forever home,” Yuliana said.

Among the goods caught in the blaze was Yuliana’s wedding ring. The family presumed it was gone for good.

But early Monday morning, the family alongside help from Upper Ojai Relief made a remarkable discovery.

Though slightly damaged, the ring survived the fire.

“My heart is happy” she said. “Thank you so much to all the volunteers and the community. We are extremely grateful.”

The Arias’ home was just one of over 200 buildings destroyed in the fire.

As of Monday evening the fire is 98% contained.