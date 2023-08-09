Connecticut man charged with assaulting police officers in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A Westport, Connecticut, man has been arrested and charged in connection with his actions at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to federal prosecutors.

Benjamin Cohen, 21, was arrested in Westport Wednesday.

Cohen was identified by law enforcement authorities on video and in photos among a crowd of rioters that gathered along a police line on the West Plaza of the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, according to court documents.

He breached the police line along with others, approached a group of officers, and eventually shoved the officers and struck them with his hands, prosecutors said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

According to court documents, Cohen can later be seen entering the Lower West Terrace tunnel with other rioters working together to try and push through a police line.

Later in the day on Jan. 6, photographs showed Cohen inside an office in the Capitol building and video showed Cohen leaving the office through a broken window, according to prosecutors.

Cohen is facing felony charges of civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers. He also faces misdemeanor charges, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, and engaging in an act of physical violence on Capitol grounds or buildings.

He appeared in federal court in Connecticut on Wednesday.

Cohen is the seventh person from Connecticut to be federally charged in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.