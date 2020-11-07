‘Congrats President Biden!!' : Supporters Cheer Joe Biden's Victory

Celebrities, activists, politicians and foreign leaders took to social media on Saturday morning to congratulate Democrat Joe Biden on beating Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States.

The 77-year-old Biden surpassed the 270 electoral vote threshold to take the White House after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots.

He becomes the oldest president-elect and brings with him a history-making vice president-elect in Kamala Harris, the first Black woman and person of South Asian descent to serve in the nation's second-highest office.

Take a look at the social media reaction to their victory:

Congratulations, Mr. President-Elect! Georgians look forward to adding our votes to the total once all voices are heard — and together, we will restore the soul of this nation. https://t.co/rTuDUJtZaO — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) November 7, 2020

The voters have spoken, and they have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to be our next president and vice president.



It's a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America.



Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together. pic.twitter.com/YlDY9TJONs — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 7, 2020

The people have spoken! Thank you to everyone who used your vote and your voice to make history. PRESIDENT Joe Biden and VICE PRESIDENT Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/EdWQc5rpYD — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) November 7, 2020

Congratulations, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 7, 2020

Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden & Vice President-elect Kamala Harris! — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 7, 2020

I want to congratulate the new President Elect of the USA @JoeBiden Joe Biden has been a true friend of this nation throughout his life and I look forward to working with him in the years ahead. I also look forward to welcoming him back home when the circumstances allow! 🇮🇪 🇺🇸 — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) November 7, 2020

Congratulations from 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 to President-Elect Joe Biden and to history-making Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris 🇺🇸 — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) November 7, 2020

I feel like our ancestors are rejoicing.



For the first time, a Black and South Asian woman has been elected Vice President of the United States.



My sister has made history and blazed a trail for future generations to follow.



We love you, @KamalaHarris. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) November 7, 2020

Joe Biden will be the next President of the United States.



Kamala Harris will be the next Vice President of the United States.



And they will be a great President and a great Vice President for all Americans. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 7, 2020

Congratulations to our next president, Joseph R. Biden, Jr. pic.twitter.com/1FA54znuuL — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) November 7, 2020

We kept the republic! Congratulations to Joe Biden on his victory for the soul of our country. Congratulations to Kamala Harris for making history. It’s a time to heal and a time to grow together. E Pluribus Unum. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) November 7, 2020

Congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! It's time to come together as one country, and create a better future for all our children.



Love will always win. — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) November 7, 2020

A big congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. We have a lot of work ahead of us to contain this pandemic and build back better — and I know Joe and Kamala will work hard to unite our country as we confront these challenges. — Sen. Maggie Hassan (@SenatorHassan) November 7, 2020

President-elect Joseph R. Biden. pic.twitter.com/1ntDmFgRCQ — Jeffrey Vote Out This Gameshow Clown Wright (@jfreewright) November 7, 2020

Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris on your well-deserved win.



London looks forward to working with you — it's time to get back to building bridges, not walls. 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/oZoCDvtT9v — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) November 7, 2020

CNN JUST CALLED IT



JOE BIDEN AND KAMALA HARRIS ARE THE NEW PRESIDENT AND VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!!!



Trump is nothing. Nothing at all. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) November 7, 2020

I congratulate @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris on their historic win. I look forward to working with the Biden administration to help Nevada — the State hit hardest by both #COVID19 and climate change. — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) November 7, 2020

We can now say President-Elect @JoeBiden and Vice President-Elect @KamalaHarris! The American people have spoken.



It is time to unite this country and get to work! — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) November 7, 2020

Joe Biden’s story is one of loss, perseverance and human decency.



His victory, and Kamala’s, shows that in America, those qualities still matter.



That right still matters. Truth still matters. And decency still matters.



Rebuilding won't be quick or easy.



Let’s get to work. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) November 7, 2020

President-Elect @JoeBiden and Vice President-Elect @KamalaHarris! That feels so good to say.



Americans chose Joe and Kamala to lead us forward with purpose and moral clarity.



We’ve got a lot to do. Let's get to work.



Read my full statement:https://t.co/annliUc40D — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 7, 2020

It’s official! Congratulations President Elect @JoeBiden & Vice President Elect @KamalaHarris.



You have made history and now, together, we’re ready to make change. Now is the time for bold, people powered policies. Let’s get to work and build a more just America. — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) November 7, 2020

Congratulations to President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris! Thank you for choosing to serve your country during these challenging times. pic.twitter.com/PEEPFexKFF — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 7, 2020

Not a crier but I lowkey shed a tear, we won’t let hate win! When we show up for each other we win! There’s SO much work to be done but I believe we are willing to show up for each other! Let’s keep being loud & strong. Now the real work begins! Big congrats to @KamalaHarris 😭💥 — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) November 7, 2020