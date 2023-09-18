5 stars from Dolphins' 24-17 win vs. Patriots on Sunday Night Football

The Miami Dolphins are 2-0 with two straight road wins while the New England Patriots are 0-2 for the first time since 2001.

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins topped Mac Jones and the Patriots 24-17 in an AFC East matchup on Sunday Night Football.

Miami dominated the first half en route to taking a 17-3 lead. An 11-play, 73-yard drive led to a Raheem Mostert touchdown run from eight yards out before Tyreek Hill later caught a two-yard touchdown pass from Tagovailoa on an eight-play, 75-yard drive.

The Patriots, on the other hand, couldn't generate anything offensively and struggled to neutralized Tagovailoa's quick release defensively. Jones succumbed under pressure and the run game with Rhamondre Stevenson failed to churn anything meaningful -- until late in the fourth.

Just like in Week 1 when the Patriots came alive late to challenge the Philadelphia Eagles, they did the same against Miami with a quick, no-huddle offense.

Here are five players, with representation from each team, who told the story from this affair:

Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins

Mostert's breakaway speed remains of the underrated joys of watching him play. Whether it's inside zone runs or him taking it wide, the 31-year-old running back just hasn't lost an ounce of pace despite several injuries over the years. His 43-yard sprint to the house on the first play of a Miami possession epitomized that.

He also reached a top speed of 21.62 mph, the second-fastest speed by a ball carrier this season, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Mostert finished the night with 121 rushing yards on 18 attempts and two touchdowns.

DeVante Parker, WR, New England Patriots

It took a while, but Devante Parker helped stretch Miami's defense late in the game that finally gave the Patriots offense some momentum. His six catches for 57 yards gave Jones a solid outlet, but it also didn't help that Xavien Howard once again got the better of him for an interception. The bar is low for New England's receiving options, which was a concern all throughout last year and the recent offseason.

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins

Tagovailoa's first half was sharp, composed and efficient. He didn't have any problems slicing through New England's defense with a healthy running game complementing him. Just in the opening half alone, he posted 181 passing yards on 15-for-20 completions, one touchdown, no picks and a 119.0 QB rating.

The second half didn't have as much action for the 25-year-old, but he finished the night with 249 passing yards on 21-for-30 completions, one touchdown and one pick.

Christian Gonzalez, CB, New England Patriots

The No. 17 overall pick from the 2023 draft had a tough night with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle as his matchups. But the moment didn't look too big for him as well, particularly when he intercepted Tagovailoa late on that gave New England life in the fourth quarter.

Gonzalez also had six tackles, all solo, and a pass defended on the night.

Andrew Van Ginkel, OLB, Miami Dolphins

The 28-year-old Van Ginkel gave Jones and the Patriots offensive line fits all game. The versatile rusher finished the game with seven tackles (three solo), three QB hits, one sack, one tackle for loss and one pass defended. He was also at the heart of a crucial fourth-down tackle on Patriots offensive lineman Cole Strange, which would've extended New England's drive as it searched for a game-tying touchdown.

Bradley Chubb also deserves a mention for his performance against the Patriots, including one key takedown of Jones late in the fourth.