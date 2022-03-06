Team USA is on a roll.

The U.S. sled hockey team has earned their place in the semifinals at the 2022 Winter Paralympics after receiving an automatic bye following their 9-1 victory over South Korea in their second game. This shortly followed their first game, which included a 5-0 shutout against Canada.

The U.S. sled hockey team is going to the semifinals!@TeamUSA x #WinterParalympics pic.twitter.com/33OZuOVLFD — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) March 6, 2022

After two intense games, the U.S. will advance automatically following two consecutive wins in the preliminary round.

Declan Farmer and Malik Jones lit up the ice on Saturday, securing Team USA five goals within the first period.

Twenty-three-year-old defenseman Jack Wallace scored the first two goals of the game in less than five minutes into the first period. He also completed a first-period hat track.

Joshua Misiewicz and Brody Roybal also contributed to the solid 9-1 victory after Misiewicz set up Team USA’s first goal with an assist. He collected his second point later in the first period, increasing the U.S.’ lead to 3-0. Three-time Paralympian Roybal also scored in the first period and extended the U.S.’ lead to 4-0.

Team USA did not allow a shot on goal in the first period, and the rest of the game wasn’t much different. The U.S. finished with a solid 9-1 victory over South Korea, earning them an automatic road to the semifinals.

Team USA will be competing in the semifinals on Friday, March 11 at 7:05 a.m. EST.