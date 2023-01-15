Sports

NFL Playoffs

Bengals' Sam Hubbard Returns Tyler Huntley Fumble 98 Yards for Go-Ahead TD

Hubbard's scoop-and-score was the longest fumble return touchdown in NFL playoff history

By Eric Mullin

Getty Images

The Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens were inches away from taking a fourth-quarter lead over the Cincinnati Bengals.

And then disaster struck.

On a third-and-goal from Cincinnati's 1-yard line, Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley was stripped while attempting to reach the ball over the goal line on a sneak.

The ball fell right into the arms of Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard, who returned it 98 yards for a touchdown to send the crowd at Paycor Stadium into a frenzy.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Instead of Baltimore going ahead, it was the Bengals who grabbed a 24-17 fourth-quarter lead.

Hubbard's scoop-and-score was the longest fumble return touchdown in NFL playoff history.

Sports

Baltimore Ravens 46 mins ago

John Harbaugh Gives Short Response During First Quarter Interview of Wild Card Matchup

LeBron James 2 hours ago

Lakers' LeBron James Becomes Second NBA Player to Reach 38,000 Career Points

Could it also be the score that sends Cincinnati to the divisional round?

This article tagged under:

NFL PlayoffsNFLCincinnati BengalsBaltimore Ravens
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us