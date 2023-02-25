Sports

Buggs and UTSA Take Down Florida International 95-91

By The Associated Press

John Buggs III scored 18 points and Japhet Medor secured the victory with a free throw with 17 seconds left as UTSA defeated Florida International 95-91 on Saturday night.

Buggs shot 6 for 14, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Roadrunners (9-21, 3-16 Conference USA). Jacob Germany scored 16 points while shooting 5 of 11 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line, and added 18 rebounds. Isaiah Addo-Ankrah shot 4 for 5 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.

John Williams Jr. led the Panthers (13-16, 7-11) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Petar Krivokapic added 17 points and two steals for Florida International. In addition, Jayden Brewer had 15 points.

Christian Tucker scored 11 points in the first half and UTSA went into the break trailing 56-42. Medor scored 11 points in the second half for UTSA, including their game-winning shot in the final minute.

Both teams next play Thursday. UTSA hosts Charlotte and Florida International visits Louisiana Tech.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

