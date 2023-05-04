Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix 2023: What's New, Who's Racing, Ticket Prices and More

After the massive success last year, Formula 1 auto racing makes its return to South Florida this weekend.

The Miami Grand Prix will take place Sunday at the 3.36-mile Miami International Autodrome, a course built specifically for the race at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Thousands of people from around the United States and across the world will flock to the area for the event. Some of top names in racing, including Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, will take part.

Here's a complete list of what you need to know - and more importantly, how much it will cost.

Getty Images MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MAY 08: Belgian-Dutch driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing receives a trophy on the podium after winning the Formula One Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome on May 08, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui Trinkl/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Last Year Recap

In 2022, Max Verstappen was the star of the show in Miami. Driving the No. 1 car for Red Bull Racing, the native of the Netherlands clocked the fastest lap of the entire race and won by nearly four seconds over Charles Leclerc.

Race Schedule and Start Times

The engines will rev starting Friday at Hard Rock Stadium with practices. Qualifying will take place Saturday at 4 p.m.

The 57-lap Miami Grand Prix will begin at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday with the race expected to take about two hours.

Miami Grand Prix

What To Know About The Track

The track will have 19 corners and run through most of the stadium site, with the last three corners using Northwest 203rd Street on the north side of the stadium. A featured "marina" will be placed on the inside of Turn 7 featuring a fake harbor designed to showcase South Florida's beach life.

Who Are Some of the Top Drivers Taking Part?

Along with names like Hamilton, Verstappen and more, others like Sergio Perez – who won last week’s race in Azerbaijan – will also take part in the race. Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz, who round out the top five in the points standings entering this week, will also take part in the race.

Aerials of the F1 campus Wednesday, May 4th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/F1 Miami GP)

What’s New at the Miami Grand Prix?

For those looking to do more than just watch the race, there are plenty of options. Over 65 different food vendors will be on site cooking up gourmet food from some of the top chefs across the world.

New features for 2023 include investment into a permanent Paddock Club building and the paddock relocated to the football field to create a Team Village - which Campus Pass General Admission fans can view from the 300 level of Hard Rock Stadium

How Much Are Tickets?

Unlike last year, ticket prices have gone down for the most part – but for some seats, you're going to have to spend some serious money to get into any of the practices or the race.

Prices are ranging from $29 for Friday's practices to as high as nearly $4,000 per seat for the starting line at Sunday's race. Costs vary depending on where at the track you want to sit.

For complete ticket prices, click on this link.

Beating The Heat

While there is a 30 percent chance of rain in the forecast for Sunday, it’s still expected to be a warm and humid day with temperatures in the upper 80s. Fans are encouraged to stay hydrated and find shade whenever possible.