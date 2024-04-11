Golf fans puzzled by Jason Day's pants choice for the Masters

One of the biggest storylines from Day 1 of the 2024 Masters Tournament? A pair of pants.

Following a weather delay at Augusta National Golf Club, the group of Tiger Woods, Jason Day and Max Homa teed off late Thursday afternoon. But it wasn't the start of Woods' chase for a historic sixth green jacket that had golf fans talking.

Instead, much attention was paid to the pants Day was sporting. The 36-year-old Australian, who is sponsored by Malbon Golf, went with a pair that looked similar to parachute pants.

Getty Images

The windy conditions in Augusta, Georgia, made the attire stand out even more.

I’m legitimately concerned that Jason Day might set sail with those pants in this wind pic.twitter.com/YP98T5GesW — trey wingo (@wingoz) April 11, 2024

The pants sparked many jokes from fans on X, formerly known as Twitter:

Jason Day wearing parachute pants all weekend in 25 mile per hour winds. pic.twitter.com/ZSedhy5zRt — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) April 11, 2024

How many actual golfers could fit in Jason Day’s pants? — trey wingo (@wingoz) April 11, 2024

Been in Dicks Sporting goods for last hour and can’t find the Jason Day trousers anywhere. — Craig Burley (@craigburley) April 11, 2024

Tiger must have smiled nostalgically when he saw Jason Day's pants today pic.twitter.com/27Kvms1m5R — Garrett Morrison (@garrett_TFE) April 11, 2024

Jason Day holds the unique distinction of being the only man in the field at The Masters who could jump out of a plane today and land safely — Amanda Rose (@AmandaGolf59) April 11, 2024

Jason Day’s parachute pants are an abomination — Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) April 11, 2024

Jason Day looks like he’s rocking some 2003 NBA Draft suit pants today pic.twitter.com/0xRYCsGeJv — Hale McGranahan (@HaleMcGranahan) April 11, 2024

Nobody:



Jason Day at the Masters: pic.twitter.com/sVGcvGBNRa — Jordan Loupe (@CantALoupe_FF) April 12, 2024

Jason Day’s pants right now. pic.twitter.com/qmB9yt2z6E — Kyler Dennis (@KylerDennis) April 11, 2024

Malbon Golf seemed to respond to discourse surrounding Day's pants in a post on X.

"Looks like that time for folks to get mad over clothes again," the post read.

Day is seeking his first major championship as he makes his 11th Masters appearance. He's come close to claiming the green jacket a few times, finishing tied for second in 2011, third in 2013 and tied for fifth in 2019. He tied for 39th place last year.

Day was even through his first 13 holes before play was suspended due to darkness, tying him with several others for 32nd on the leaderboard. We'll see if he sports the same kind of pants when the first round resumes Friday morning.