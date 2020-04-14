hank steinbrenner

Hank Steinbrenner, Yankees Co-Owner, Dead at 63

Hank and his brother, Hal, inherited the storied franchise from their father, George, in 2010

Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner died Tuesday at his home in Clearwater, Florida, after a longstanding health issue, the team announced. He was 63.

"Hank was a genuine and gentle spirit who treasured the deep relationship with those closest to him," the announcement said. "He was introduced to the Yankees at a very young age, and his love for sports competition continued to burn brightly throughout his life."

"Hank could be direct and outspoken, but in the very same conversation show great tenderness and light-heartedness," the announcement continued. "More than anything, he set an example for all of us in how comfortably he lived enjoying his personal passions and pursuits. We are profoundly saddened to have lost him and will carry his memory with us always."

Steinbrenner, whose birthday was April 2, was the eldest of George and Joan Steinbrenner's four children. George Steinbrenner died in 2010 and his wife in 2018.

