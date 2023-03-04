Jones Scores 30, Florida International Downs Rice 90-83 in Regular Season Finale

Denver Jones scored 30 points and Florida International beat Rice 90-83 on Saturday.

Jones added six rebounds for the Panthers (14-17, 8-12 Conference USA), who snapped a five-game losing streak. Seth Pinkney scored 15 points and blocked three shots. Jayden Brewer pitched in with 14 points and nine rebounds.

Quincy Olivari led the Owls (17-14, 8-12) with 23 points and three steals. Travis Evee added 22 points and five assists, while Mekhi Mason scored 14.

___

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.