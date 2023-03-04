Sports

college basketball

Jones Scores 30, Florida International Downs Rice 90-83 in Regular Season Finale

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

Denver Jones scored 30 points and Florida International beat Rice 90-83 on Saturday.

Jones added six rebounds for the Panthers (14-17, 8-12 Conference USA), who snapped a five-game losing streak. Seth Pinkney scored 15 points and blocked three shots. Jayden Brewer pitched in with 14 points and nine rebounds.

Quincy Olivari led the Owls (17-14, 8-12) with 23 points and three steals. Travis Evee added 22 points and five assists, while Mekhi Mason scored 14.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

This article tagged under:

college basketballFIU Panthersrice owls
