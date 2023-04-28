Kevin Durant lands lifetime deal with Nike originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Kevin Durant will be wearing – and cashing – checks from Nike for a long, long time.

The Phoenix Suns superstar and the company agreed to a lifetime contract, announcing the news via Boardroom on Friday. Financial details of the deal were not announced.

“When I first signed with Nike, I couldn’t have dreamed of how far we’d go in this partnership,” Durant said. “We’ve done amazing work creatively and philanthropically. We’ve traveled the world together and built a business that will now last forever. I’m excited for the future and honored to be in rare company with this deal.”

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Durant joined Nike in 2007 when he was a rookie with the Seattle SuperSonics. Since then, he has released 15 signature shoes with the company and has a 16th edition in the works.

Now, Durant is one of three NBA players to ever land a lifetime deal with Nike, joining Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Jordan, who launched Jordan Brand with Nike, reportedly raked in over $250 million in 2022 alone. James, on the other hand, signed a contract in 2015 that reportedly was worth over $1 billion.

Along with footwear and apparel, Durant’s pact with Nike will feature community and philanthropic collaboration focused on grassroots basketball.

“As one of [the] best basketball players in the world, Kevin Durant has been an important part of the Nike family for the past 16 years,” Nike EVP of Global Sports Marketing John Slusher said. “We look forward to continuing to serve the next generation of athletes together.”