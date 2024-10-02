Dolphins pass rusher Jaelan Phillips to have season-ending knee surgery

Miami Dolphins pass rusher Jaelan Phillips said the knee injury he suffered against the Tennessee Titans on Monday night will require season-ending surgery.

In an Instagram post Wednesday afternoon, Phillips said he will have reconstructive surgery on his right knee after getting hurt in the third quarter of a 31-12 loss to the Titans.

Phillips went down midway through the third quarter and repeatedly slammed his fist on the ground in frustration. After trainers helped him to his feet, the fourth-year linebacker walked to the sideline under his own power and threw his helmet to the ground in front of him.

He had gone into the injury tent earlier in the game but briefly returned before going down again.

Phillips had worked his way back from a season-ending right Achilles tendon tear in 2023, in which he missed the final seven games of the season.

“The mission is still the mission,” Phillips wrote. “I have unfinished business to take care of and I will come out of this trial victorious.”

Phillips had six tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and one pass breakup in four games.