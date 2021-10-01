Miami Dolphins to Honor Life of Legendary Head Coach Don Shula in Event

The Miami Dolphins will honor legendary former head coach Don Shula in a celebration of life event Saturday.

The event is from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium. It is free and open to the public and will feature remarks from the Shula family with panel discussions from several Dolphins alumni.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Fans who attend will also receive a special commemorative Don Shula 347 patch. Registration is now open at dolphins.com/don-shula.

Shula died May 4 at his home across Biscayne Bay from downtown Miami. He was 90. He led the Miami Dolphins to the only perfect season in NFL history, set a league record with 347 victories and coached in six Super Bowls.