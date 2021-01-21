Miami Heat to Use Covid Detection Dogs When Fans Return to AmericanAirlines Arena

The Miami Heat will be using COVID-19 detection dogs and have a mandatory mask rule in place when they begin allowing a limited number of fans at home games next week.

The team has released a number of health and safety guidelines ahead of their Jan. 28 game at AmericaAirlines Arena, when they're expected to host a limited number of season ticket holders for the first time this season.

All guests will be scanned by the coronavirus detection dogs upon arrival and will have to participate in a mandatory health screening questionnaire.

If a dog detects the virus, the fan and anyone in their travel party will not be permitted to enter the arena, the team said.

Anyone not comfortable being screened by a dog will be able to use a different testing option, but it could take up to 45 minutes, the team said.

In addition, all guests over the age of two must wear a facemask while on arena property, and it must be a facemask that completely covers the mouth and nose. Bandanas, gaiters and masks with ventilators won't be allowed.

Fans will be allowed to remove their facemask while eating or drinking in designated areas, but no food or beverages are to be consumed in the bowl.

Anyone who sits within 30 feet of the court will have to undergo a on-site rapid test before the game and be cleared by the team's testing provider.

Physical distancing will be enforced, with guests required to stay six feet apart.

