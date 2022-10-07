NBC 6 Weekend Football Preview: Can Conference Play Bring Fresh Start for ‘Canes?

You know the world of football in South Florida is all over the place when the team with the most to cheer about last week was…the FIU Panthers? Yes, that’s right. Things have been quite awkward in the world of football across South Florida.

The Miami Dolphins managed to not just ruin what was a perfect start to the season, but embarrass themselves off the field once again with the handling of Tua Tagovailoa’s concussions. The Miami Hurricanes are still one of the disappointments of college football’s opening month with ACC play starting this week.

Meanwhile, the Panthers - yes, the team that has been the source of jokes for decades it seems – has a .500 record for the first time in nearly three calendar years after beating a FBS foe for the first time since…the Miami Hurricanes in 2019.

Can the Fins return to their winning ways against a hated divisional rival? Can the ‘Canes get a win against a team they haven’t beaten in their last three meetings? Can FIU have a winning record this late in the season for the first time in a long while?

We break down all the games with our NBC 6 not-so-scientific system.

Miami Hurricanes vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (Saturday)

It wasn’t all that long ago that the ‘Canes were unbeaten, ranked and having fans puffing out their chests over what could be in the rest of the season. Fast forward to two straight losses, including an embarrassing upset at the hands of Middle Tennessee State, and some fans in orange and green are legit worried about what the rest of the season has in store.

Now, Miami enters a six-game stretch where they could win every single game – or they could also lose as many as five of them along the way. First up is a Tar Heels team who has beaten them in three straight meetings, including putting 62 points on UM during the 2020 edition at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets (Sunday)

The latest joke off the field with the Fins is the handling of Tagovailoa after his “back” injury in the Buffalo game that led him to be carted off in last week’s loss to Cincinnati with an even more severe head injury than he suffered against the Bills. Now, it’s the Teddy Bridgewater show at quarterback against a Jets team coming off a comeback victory on the road last weekend.

FIU Panthers vs. UConn Huskies (Saturday)

It’s only happened three times in the last 23 games for the men from Southwest 8th Street, so take what’s about to be written with some excitement: the Panthers are coming off a victory! Now, FIU returns home for the first time since the opening game of the season seeking a winning record for the first time since that win over the ‘Canes.

FSU Seminoles at No. 14 N.C. State Wolfpack (Saturday)

After a 4-0 start to the season, the ‘Noles started the 2022 version of October-fest with a loss last week at home against a ranked Wake Forest team. FSU now goes to Raleigh, a place they haven’t won in since 2016, but face a Wolfpack team that got beat down last week by Clemson.

Florida Gators vs. Missouri Tigers (Saturday)

Homecoming in Gainesville takes place this weekend with the Gators feeling pretty good after a blowout win last Sunday against Washington…I’m sorry, I meant Eastern Washington of the FCS level. Florida now returns to SEC play against a Tigers team that almost knocked off defending national champs Georgia last week, so this one could legit go either way.

Other State Games

The UCF Knights are off this weekend after having their last game moved to this past Wednesday due to Hurricane Ian and the FAU Owls are off because it was a scheduled bye week. The USF Bulls are on the road at No. 24 Cincinnati as are both FAMU and Bethune Cookman - the Rattlers at South Carolina State and the Wildcats at Tennessee State.

In the NFL, both Tampa Bay and Jacksonville are home for divisional showdowns this Sunday - the Bucs hosting the Atlanta Falcons while the Jaguars host the Houston Texans.