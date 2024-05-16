With the 2024 Major League Soccer season a few months in, it's now known how much players are making this year.
Unsurprisingly, Inter Miami star Lionel Messi leads the way by a comfortable margin, with fellow teammate Sergio Busquets not far behind.
But there are some surprises, like 2023 MLS MVP Luciano Acosta not being among the top 10. The FC Cincinnati star is just a few spots away, though.
So, who are the highest-paid MLS players? Let's look at the 2024 salaries, as provided by the MLSPA:
Who are the highest-paid MLS players in 2024?
Messi comfortably leads the list of highest-paid MLS players. Here's a look at the top 20 in terms of guaranteed compensation:
- RW/AM Lionel Messi, Inter Miami: $20.4 million
- LW Lorenzo Insigne, Toronto: $15.4 million
- DM Sergio Busquets, Inter Miami: $8.7 million
- AM Xherdan Shaqiri, Chicago Fire: $8.1 million
- AM Sebastian Driussi, Austin: $6.7 million
- RW Federico Bernardeschi, Toronto: $6.2 million
- AM Emil Forsberg, New York Red Bulls: $6 million
- CM Hector Herrera, Houston Dynamo: $5.2 million
- CF/AM Hany Mukhtar, Nashville: $5.2 million
- AM Carles Gil, New England Revolution: $4.4 million
- ST Christian Benteke, D.C. United: $4.4 million
- CF Luis Muriel, Orlando City: $4.3 million
- AM Luciano Acosta, FC Cincinnati: $4.2 million
- LW Denis Bouanga, LAFC: $3.6 million
- ST Alan Pulido, Sporting Kansas City: $3.6 million
- ST Teemu Pukki, Minnesota United: $3.5 million
- ST Hugo Cuypers, Chicago Fire: $3.5 million
- CB Walker Zimmerman, Nashville: $3.4 million
- LM Diego Rossi, Columbus Crew: $3.3 million
- RW/LW Joseph Paintsil, LA Galaxy: $3.3 million
Here are some other notable names who are not among the top 20:
- CF Cucho Hernandez, Columbus Crew: $2.8 million
- CF Raul Ruidiaz, Seattle Sounders: $2.7 million
- CM Riqui Puig, LA Galaxy: $2.4 million
- AM Thiago Almada, Atlanta United: $2.2 million
- CF Jesus Ferreira, FC Dallas: $2.2 million
- CF Christian Arango, Real Salt Lake: $2 million
- RW Christian Espinoza, San Jose Earthquakes: $2 million
- ST Luis Suarez, Inter Miami: $1.5 million
- LB Jordi Alba, Inter Miami: $1.5 million
- GK Hugo Lloris, LAFC: $350,000
What is Lionel Messi's MLS salary?
In the 2024 season, Messi is making a guaranteed $20,446,667 with Inter Miami.
Who is the highest-paid MLS defender in 2024?
Nashville and USMNT center-back Walker Zimmerman is the highest-paid MLS defender in 2024 with a guaranteed compensation of $3,456,979.
What is the highest-paid position in MLS?
Based off the 2024 salaries, it's typically attacking midfielders who are paid the most in MLS. Forwards trail right behind as goals are where the money is.