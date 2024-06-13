Flooding

See it from above: Chopper images show water rescue, severe flooding in South Florida

In North Miami, first responders walked a person with a lifejacket on from their stalled vehicle in the middle of the street

By Briana Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

Chopper6 images over South Florida captured the impact of several inches of rain on neighborhood streets on Thursday morning.

Roads that resembled rivers and cars abandoned throughout marked the aftermath of Wednesday's storms.

Nearby, a few vehicles surrounded by water up to their doors appeared to leak a substance that changed the color of the water.

NBC6's Sophia Hernandez reports.

In another clip, a man stood alone in the flooded street, surveying the damage.

The rain, however, isn't quite done yet. Flood warnings are still in place for Broward and Miami-Dade counties, along with a flood watch for all of South Florida until at least Friday.

