Risk for flooding continues Thursday after tropical downpours drench South Florida

South Florida measured rainfall by the foot Wednesday afternoon as tropical downpours drenched Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

A flood warning remains in effect for both Broward and Miami-Dade counties and a flood watch for all of South Florida has been extended into Friday.

Through midnight, Hollywood Beach recorded over 14 inches of rain while Surfside tallied over 12.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Unfortunately, this led to flooding from Fort Lauderdale to Aventura, with impacts extending on either side of U.S. 1.

While showers tapered off overnight, the risk for additional flooding continues Thursday as the forecast pattern changes very little. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rainfall are possible, with additional downpours to continue through Friday.

A flood watch remains in effect through Friday as any additional rainfall may induce additional flooding due to saturated ground.

This soggy stretch of weather is due to a combination of passing disturbances producing lift in the atmosphere.

This, paired with and a seemingly limitless supply of tropical moisture running over the area, has delivered multiple days of flooding rainfall.

Looking ahead, a slightly drier trend will unfold for the weekend, allowing for lower storm chances and more sunshine.

Closures

Florida International University has closed its Biscayne Bay and I-75 campuses until further notice

Broward County Public Schools are closed

Dania Beach City Hall is closed, except for the City Clerk's Office for election-related business

City of Miami Parks and programming, including summer parks, will be closed

Travel impacts

Brightline

The following were suspended due to flooding:

service between Miami and Fort Lauderdale

northbound trains from Miami and Aventura

Fort Lauderdale will be the final destination for southbound trains.

Miami International Airport

The severe thunderstorms canceled 71 arrivals and 65 departures at MIA, Miami-Dade Aviation Department Communications Director Greg Chin said.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

According to flight tracker FlightAware, there were 28 delays and 39 cancelations at FLL.