Sunshine Showdown: Miami Heat End Preseason With Win Over ‘Tampa' Raptors

The Raptors made their debut in their temporary home, but KZ Okpala scored 24 points and Max Strus added 22 as the Heat pulled away in the second half to win in Tampa on Friday.

Okpala and Strus both made six 3’s for Miami. Precious Achiuwa scored 13 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for the Heat, while Bam Adebayo scored 13 points and Tyler Herro scored 10.

Miami played without Jimmy Butler, who sat out both Heat preseason games.

Kyle Lowry made his preseason debut and scored 25 points in 27 minutes for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam scored 14 and Chris Boucher had 11 for Toronto.

A handful of fans were at the game, some waving Canadian flags in tribute, as the Raptors will play at least the first half of this regular season inside the home of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Raptors’ 2019 NBA championship banner was hanging from the rafters when they walked onto the floor of Amalie Arena.

