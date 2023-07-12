When is the MLB trade deadline? Date, trade candidates and more

The push for the postseason is on.

With the 2023 MLB All-Star Game in the rearview, the focus now fully shifts to the 14 playoff berths up for grabs. And over the next few weeks, teams will be gearing up for the stretch run by adding to their rosters before the trade deadline.

Last year's trade deadline saw some major fireworks, with Juan Soto, Josh Hader, Luis Castillo and Whit Merrifield headlining the players who changed teams. We could be in for another wild deadline in 2023, too.

From the top trade candidates to potential buyers and sellers, here's what to know as the trade deadline approaches.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

When is the MLB trade deadline for 2023?

The 2023 trade deadline falls on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

What time is the 2023 MLB trade deadline?

The deadline is set for 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

Can trades still happen after the MLB trade deadline?

Once the deadline passes, teams are not allowed to make any more trades.

Who are the buyers and sellers at the 2023 MLB trade deadline?

So, who will be the buyers and sellers at the 2023 deadline? FanGraphs' playoff odds could provide a pretty good picture.

There are 14 teams coming out of the All-Star break with a greater than 50% chance of making the postseason, according to FanGraphs: Tampa Bay Rays, Baltimore Orioles, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees, Minnesota Twins, Texas Rangers, Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves, Miami Marlins, Philadelphia Phillies, Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants. These clubs should be motivated to add talent in the coming weeks.

At the other end of the spectrum, there are eight teams with less than a 10% chance of clinching a playoff berth: Chicago White Sox, Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals, Oakland Athletics, Washington Nationals, Pittsburgh Pirates and Colorado Rockies. These clubs could look to cash in win-now talent for prospects.

Finally, there are the teams in the middle that are generally much tougher to figure out. Clubs like the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians could easily fall into the buyer category. But what about those in the midst of disappointing seasons with some potential to make a run like the Los Angeles Angels, New York Mets and San Diego Padres?

How some of the teams in this group perform leading up to the deadline could decide which direction their respective front offices ultimately choose to go.

Who are the best trade targets at the 2023 MLB trade deadline?

Here's a look at some of the best trade candidates as the deadline nears (*=free agent this offseason, all stats as of the All-Star break):

Tim Anderson, SS, White Sox

A team acquiring Anderson would be betting on his overall body of work rather than his 2023 performance. The 2019 AL batting champ hit above .300 in each of the last four seasons but is down all the way to .223 in 2023. Anderson, 30, has a $14 million club option for 2024.

Nolan Arenado, 3B, Cardinals (full no-trade clause)

The Cardinals are one of the more interesting teams to watch at this year's deadline. St. Louis seems prepared to be sellers, but does that include a willingness to part with its two biggest stars? Arenado, 32, is under contract for four years and $109 million beyond this season.

Cody Bellinger, OF/1B, Cubs

Bellinger has enjoyed a nice bounce-back campaign in his first season away from the Dodgers. The 2019 NL MVP, who has a $12 million mutual option for 2024, is hitting .298/.355/.491 with nine homers and 29 RBIs.

David Bednar, RHP, Pirates

Bednar earned his second consecutive All-Star bid after posting a 1.27 ERA and 17 saves over 34 appearances. Given that the 28-year-old closer is under club control for three more seasons beyond this one, prying him away from Pittsburgh likely won't be easy.

Shane Bieber, RHP, Guardians

Despite being .500, Cleveland entered the break atop a lackluster AL Central. Bieber, 28, isn't scheduled to hit free agency until after the 2024 season, either. But it wouldn't be surprising if the Guardians looked to move him now if they aren't keen on giving him a long-term deal. The 2020 AL Cy Young winner has surrendered 113 hits over 117 innings (19 starts) while sporting a 3.77 ERA, which would be his highest mark since he was a rookie in 2018.

Jeimer Candelario*, 1B/3B, Nationals

There have to be teams around MLB wishing they had simply signed Candelario last offseason when he joined the Nationals on a one-year, $6 million deal. The 29-year-old has rebounded from a rough 2022 season, hitting .261/.337/.478 with 13 homers and 43 RBIs.

Elias Diaz, C, Rockies

As a catcher with nine home runs and a .763 OPS, Diaz, 32, could be in high demand. The 2023 All-Star Game MVP is also under contract for just $6 million in 2024.

Adam Duvall*, OF, Red Sox

Duvall has turned it around following a down 2022 season, hitting .257/.328/.522 through 32 games. The 34-year-old was sidelined for two months with a fractured wrist.

Lucas Giolito*, RHP, White Sox

Giolito has found some of his old form in a contract year. After seeing his ERA rise to 4.90 in 2022, the soon-to-be 29-year-old sports a 3.45 ERA over 112.1 innings and 19 starts.

Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, Cardinals

Goldschmidt is closer to free agency than Arenado, as the 2022 NL MVP's deal expires after next season. Goldy, 35, is due $26 million in 2024.

Josh Hader*, LHP, Padres

Could Hader, 29, be moved for a second straight deadline? The three-time NL Reliever of the Year is enjoying possibly the best season of his career with an ERA approaching 1.00 and 21 saves.

Andrew McCutchen*, OF, Pirates

McCutchen may not be the same player he was during his first stint in Pittsburgh, but the 2013 NL MVP is showing he can still produce at age 36. His .268 batting average would be his best since 2017 and his .383 on-base percentage would be his highest since 2015.

Shohei Ohtani*, RHP/DH, Angels

The Angels find themselves in an impossible situation: trade away the best player in baseball who's having one of the greatest seasons in MLB history, or risk losing him in free agency this winter. Even with big-market teams ready to pounce in free agency, it's hard to imagine the Angels actually trading Ohtani barring an absolute Godfather offer.

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP, Tigers (10-team no-trade clause)

E-Rod is having a career year in the Motor City, boasting a 2.64 ERA over 71.2 innings and 12 starts. The 30-year-old southpaw has the ability to opt out of the remaining three years and $49 million remaining on his contract after this season.

Brent Rooker, OF, Athletics

Rooker was playing in the 2023 All-Star Game less than a year after being designated for assignment by the Royals. In a breakout season, the 28-year-old is hitting .246/.341/.485 with 16 dingers and 44 RBIs. The A's might be able to fetch a substantial haul for Rooker, who is under club contract for four more seasons beyond 2023.

Max Scherzer, RHP, Mets (full no-trade clause)

Would Steve Cohen be willing to wave the white flag? If so, Scherzer, who's about to turn 39 and has a $43.3 million player option for 2024, moving off of Scherzer makes sense. Although, that may not be so easy given his age, salary, no-trade clause and 2023 performance. The three-time Cy Young winner hasn't posted an ERA above 3.74 since 2011 but he's at 4.31 over 87.2 innings and 16 starts this season.

Marcus Stroman, RHP, Cubs

Stroman, 32, is having a stellar season in the Windy City, boasting a sub-3.00 ERA over 112.2 innings and 19 starts. If he continues to pitch like this, it would make sense for him to decline his $21 million player option for 2024 in search of a long-term deal.

Justin Turner, INF, Red Sox

Just like McCutchen, Turner has continued to fend off Father Time. The 38-year-old is hitting .288..362/.462 with 13 home runs and 52 RBIs. Turner has a $13.4 million player option with a $6.7 million buyout for 2024.