FIU Panthers

Young Scores 19 to Carry Charlotte Over FIU Basketball

Charlotte scored a season-best 46 points in the second half while FIU put up a season-low 23 points after halftime

basketball-on-court-generic-722
Getty Images

Jahmir Young registered 19 points as Charlotte won its seventh straight home game, rolling past Florida International 75-49 on Saturday.

Jordan Shepherd had 16 points for Charlotte (12-7, 6-2 Conference USA). Amidou Bamba added eight rebounds.

Both teams set season records for scoring in the second half. Charlotte scored 46 points in the second half, a season best for the home team, while the 23 points in the second half for Florida International were the lowest of the season for the visitors.

Local

Super Bowl LIV 3 hours ago

Complete Guide to Super Bowl LIV Week Events in South Florida

Super Bowl LIV Jan 24

How to Navigate Road Closures During Super Bowl LIV in South Florida

Eric Lovett had 15 points for the Panthers (14-7, 5-3). Antonio Daye, Jr. added 12 points.

Charlotte plays Louisiana Tech on the road on Thursday. Florida International plays Marshall at home on Thursday.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FIU Panthers
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us