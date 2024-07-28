Bam Adebayo helps Team USA basketball win opener, Coco Gauff advances as local athletes thrive on Olympic stage

On Day 2 of the 2024 Paris Olympics, Team USA was thriving -- including our local athletes.

Here's how these Olympians made South Florida proud on July 28, 2024.

If you're watching Day 2 primetime coverage on NBC or Peacock, please note that there are spoilers below.

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo helps Team USA win over Serbia in opener

Miami Heat player Bam Adebayo contributed to Team USA's victory over Serbia, scoring four points in the opening game of the 2024 Olympics.

Former Heat star Lebron James and Kevin Durant notably had perfect starts from the field while leading the U.S. men's basketball team to Sunday's 110-84 win.

Team USA, chasing a fifth-straight gold medal, plays its next group stage game against South Sudan on Wednesday, July 31 at 2:45 p.m. ET. The game will be live on USA network and Peacock.

Coco Gauff advances to Round 2 in women's tennis singles

Coco Gauff is making her way to Round 2 in women's tennis singles after dominating Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic.

The 20-year-old, who now calls Delray Beach home, beat Tomljanovic 6-3, 6-0 in 57 minutes Sunday.

Ryan Murphy moves on to backstroke finals

Ryan Murphy, with Jacksonville ties, is trying to become the first male swimmer to win medals in three consecutive Olympics in both the 100m backstroke and the 200m backstroke, and competed in the semifinals of the 100m discipline on Sunday.

Murphy, racing in the first of two semifinal races, finished in fourth in his heat with a time of 52.72 seconds.

Poe Pinson reaches skateboarding street final, places 4th

Poe Pinson, 19, of Fernandina Beach qualified for the skateboarding street final with impressive preliminary performances.

Pinson was the eighth and final skateboarder to qualify. She came through with an 88.07 on her final trick, putting her at 241.12 overall and well above ninth-place Zhu Yuanling of China.

In the final, she fell short of a medal, but secured fourth place.

Judoka Angelica Delgado is one up and one down

Judoka Angelica Delgado found herself in the midst of two “golden score” matches Sunday.

The Miami native ultimately beat her opponent in the round of 32 with a score of 1-0 but later fell to Italy’s Odette Giuffrida 1-0 in the round of 16.

Keep up with South Florida's finest here.