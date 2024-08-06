2024 Paris Olympics

Ryan Murphy on what's ahead: Being a girl dad and looking forward to Los Angeles 2028

Murphy has won gold in Rio, Tokyo and now Paris — and he hopes in four years, Los Angeles.

By Marissa Bagg

NBC Universal, Inc.

On the first day out of the pool for three-time Olympian and Florida native Ryan Murphy, he spoke to NBC6's Marissa Bagg about what he's accomplished and what's ahead.

The greatest achievement for Murphy in these Olympic games was breaking the world record along with three teammates in the 4-by-100 mixed relay. He got them started in the pool, and his teammates never let up.

“They were clutch on that relay, we really needed every one-hundredth to beat China and get that world record," Murphy said.

He also won bronze in the 100-meter backstroke, and just after the medal ceremony, got a sweet surprise from his wife in the stands: the news they were having a baby girl.

“I’m already getting texts from people giving me advice on how to be a girl dad, a list of items of what to get before you have a kid," he said.

Now, it's time for Murphy to relax, and perhaps enjoy some food he couldn't eat before.

"I had three croissants this morning. I’m typically very dialed in on the diet, but I’m going to get into the French cuisine as well," he said.

Murphy has won gold in Rio, Tokyo and now Paris — and he hopes in four years, Los Angeles.

“I think there’s a ton of appeal to a home Olympics, so I am going to do other things to have balance but I definitely want to get in the water for 2028," he said.

On top of becoming a father, Murphy is opening a swim school outside of Jacksonville, where he hopes to give back to the community and teach kids how to swim.

