Retailers Are Rolling Out Early Black Friday Deals

If you’re on the hunt for a deal this holiday season, there is reason to consider starting your shopping now.

“They’re spreading their sales out and they’re starting them earlier,” said Kristin McGrath, a shopping expert for BlackFriday.com.

McGrath says early Black Friday sales are already in full swing, with major retailers like Walmart, Target, and even Costco rolling out special sales weeks before Thanksgiving.

“Last year it was because they wanted shoppers to be safer, they didn’t want people crowding into stores,” she said. “This year it’s to give everyone an early start given the supply chain issues and shipping issues that they’re all facing.”

Walmart’s “Deals for Days” include price drops on everything from TVs to toys to even AirPods.

Target is offering similar sales and promising to price match if the price drops on Target before Christmas Eve. You can read more about Target’s price match policy here.

Best Buy also has a price guarantee for certain items, refunding the difference if the price drops before Nov. 26 and you are part of their membership program. More details on Best Buy’s Black Friday policies here.

“As a consumer, I think the game plan this year is if there is a must-have item, something you’re buying for a gift and it’s at a good price and it’s on sale and it’s available, pick it up during one of these early sales,” McGrath said. “Cross it off your list.”

If a gaming console is on your list, McGrath says don’t expect to see deep discounts but watch out for other ways to save.

“A lot of times, they’ll offer these bundles where you get a console, a few extras, maybe a gift card, some games thrown in,” she said. “If you can snag one of those bundles before they sell out, you’re getting a good deal because you’re getting some extras thrown in.”

She says Black Friday is also a good time to shop for small kitchen appliances.

“Air fryers, pressure cookers, coffee makers, Keurigs – retailers discount those like crazy on Black Friday,” she said.

If you’re looking for things like board games or stocking stuffers, she says those are best to buy at the very last minute in early December.

If you’re used to waiting until the last minute and taking advantage of free expedited shipping offers, McGrath says those probably won’t be available as much this year, so make sure you plan ahead.