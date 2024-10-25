I-95

Woman killed, 2 critically hurt in crash that shut down northbound lanes of I-95

Drivers were being diverted off at NW 103rd Street.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman was killed and others were hurt in a crash that shut down Interstate 95 early Friday, according to authorities. 

It was about 2:20 a.m. when a blue Dodge SUV heading north on I-95 near NW 119th Street lost control and hit a concrete barrier wall, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

The Dodge became disabled and blocked the road, FHP said.

An oncoming black Honda sedan then crashed into the Dodge and several of its passengers, who were standing in the roadway, FHP said.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

A woman died at the scene from her injuries, according to authorities. Two others were taken to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Miami Dade Fire Rescue initially said that four cars were involved. The fire department also said there were five patients, but it is unclear if the deceased victim was included in that count.

Drivers were being diverted off at NW 103rd Street, until lanes reopened at around 6:30 a.m.

Traffic

I-95 2 hours ago

Deadly multi-car crash shuts down northbound lanes of I-95

Dolphin Expressway Oct 23

Police activity on Dolphin Expressway slows traffic

Alternate routes included U.S. 441, U.S. 1 and NW 22nd Avenue.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

I-95Car crashescar crash
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us