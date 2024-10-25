Woman killed, 2 critically hurt in crash that shut down northbound lanes of I-95

A woman was killed and others were hurt in a crash that shut down Interstate 95 early Friday, according to authorities.

It was about 2:20 a.m. when a blue Dodge SUV heading north on I-95 near NW 119th Street lost control and hit a concrete barrier wall, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The Dodge became disabled and blocked the road, FHP said.

An oncoming black Honda sedan then crashed into the Dodge and several of its passengers, who were standing in the roadway, FHP said.

A woman died at the scene from her injuries, according to authorities. Two others were taken to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Miami Dade Fire Rescue initially said that four cars were involved. The fire department also said there were five patients, but it is unclear if the deceased victim was included in that count.

Drivers were being diverted off at NW 103rd Street, until lanes reopened at around 6:30 a.m.

Alternate routes included U.S. 441, U.S. 1 and NW 22nd Avenue.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.