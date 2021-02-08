first alert weather

First Alert Weather: Patchy Morning Fog, Temperatures Back in the 70s

By Adam Berg

NBC Universal, Inc.

Long gone is the chill from last week as morning temperatures Monday have returned to the 70s.

The warmth, along with high humidity and light winds is giving way to some patchy fog too. This should be out of here by mid-morning.

Along with the fog, we are tracking a few showers as a stalled front remains draped across the area. Afternoon temperatures will hit the low-80s with feels like temperatures in the mid-upper-80s.

Our front will lift to the north Tuesday and Wednesday and that should drop rain chances to near zero. Temperatures will remain on the warm side, with lows in the 70s and highs topping out in the low-mid-80s.

A new front may spread a few showers back our way late this week and weekend. Don't look for a cool down anytime soon. Where did winter go?

