First Alert Doppler 6000: Flash Flood Warning for Downtown Miami

This pattern continues into Wednesday, although the winds may be a little lower along with slightly lower rain chances

A Flash Flood Warning was issued Tuesday for Downtown Miami.

The advisory lasts until 10 p.m. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Miami, Marlins Park and Downtown Miami.

Cellphone video shows major flooding Tuesday evening near Mary Brickell Village. The National Weather Service warned drivers to not drive on flooded roads.

Cold front No. 1 is through the area with the first taste of the cooler temps. But the strong northeast winds have brought in quite a bit of rain, which continues on and off Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Wednesday morning will be in the mid-60s and Wednesday afternoon will be in the mid 70s.

Cold front No. 2 comes through Thursday. Expect a few showers in the morning and then bright sunshine in the afternoon. Friday and Saturday mornings will be the coldest since February with lows in the mid-50s in Miami and the upper 40s in our suburbs.

Cold front No. 3 come through late Sunday with more showers and even colder temps for Monday morning.

