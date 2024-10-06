51 Florida counties under state of emergency ahead of Milton's impact

Governor Ron DeSantis increased the number of Florida counties under a state of emergency from 35 to 51 on Sunday ahead of the Milton's impact.

DeSantis issued Executive Order (EO) 24-214, Emergency Management – Tropical Storm Milton, now hurricane, on Saturday evening only including 35 counties, now 16 more have been added under precaution to what is expected to be a “catastrophic major hurricane.”

Broward, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Monroe counties are all included.

Other counties under the emergency declaration are Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Brevard, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, DeSoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Glades, Hamilton, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie Sumter, Suwanee, Taylor, Union, and Volusia counties.

“The forecast indicates that Tropical Storm Milton will be at or near a catastrophic major hurricane upon landfall along the Florida West Coast, accompanied by lifethreatening storm surge and severe wind gusts for the Florida Gulf Coast; and an amendment to Executive Order 24-214 is necessary because recovery efforts and those affected by this disaster require the continued support of the State of Florida; and as Governor of Florida, I am responsible to meet the dangers presented to the State of Florida and its people by this emergency,” said Gov. DeSantis.