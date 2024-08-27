Hurricane season

Area of low pressure could form in tropics by Labor Day following late-August lull

The National Hurricane Center says the system has a 20% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next seven days.

By Adam Berg

It’s been a week since the final advisory from the National Hurricane Center was written on Ernesto and things have been very quiet since.

In fact, we haven’t been tracking a single thing in the Atlantic basin until Tuesday morning.

Here’s the latest scoop: An area of low pressure could form in the central Atlantic Ocean within the next few days with further development possible after that. The National Hurricane Center says the system has a 20% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next seven days.

The potential area of development could be hundreds if not over a thousand of miles away from land so we can’t with good conscience talk about potential impacts with any sort of confidence.

With that said, we will continue to watch this area closely.

Remember, we still have a way to go this hurricane season as the peak is roughly September 10th.

Here’s an interesting fact: September and October are busier, statistically, than July and August. It’s always good to be prepared.

